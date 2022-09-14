SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash is blocking an onramp to I-291 in Springfield’s Liberty Heights neighborhood.

Our 22News crew could see a vehicle on its side blocking the onramp from the Armory Street/Liberty Street Rotary to I-291 eastbound in Springfield late Wednesday morning.

There was no immediate word on injuries from Massachusetts State Police, but our crew did witness one person being placed on a stretcher.

22News is covering the story, and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.