CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-car accident I-391 in Chicopee has slowed traffic Saturday evening.

The accident occurred near Exit 3 southbound around 7 p.m. Saturday. Our 22News crews were on the scene and captured a car flipped on its side.

It’s not known what caused the crash or if any injuries are reported at this time.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update you as soon as we get more information.