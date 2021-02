(Monson Fire Department)

(Monson Police Department)

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-truck crash in the area of Main Street in Monson is causing traffic delays Thursday afternoon.

According to the Monson Police Department, a truck rolled over on Monument Street. The driver has minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Drivers should expect delays in the area of Main and High Streets as crews work to clear the accident.