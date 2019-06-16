Live Now
Rollover crash near Grayson Drive in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to the area of 538 Grayson Drive for a rollover crash Sunday morning.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, a Toyota Camry hit a parked car in the area of 538 Grayson Drive and rolled over as a result around 5:14 a.m.

Captain Tetreault said the driver of the Camry had gotten out of the vehicle before the Fire Department arrived and was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

It looked like the door of the second car had been torn off in the accident.

