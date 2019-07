CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash occurred in Chicopee Saturday evening, closing a portion of I-391.

State and local police were called to a car vs. motorcycle crash on I-391 near exits 2 and 3 in Chicopee around 7:00pm Saturday night.

Police said one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

No word on any injuries at this time.

Investigators continue to look into what caused this crash.

22News will provide updates as soon as they become available.