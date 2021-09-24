Rollover crash on I-91 in Holyoke slowing traffic

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic on Interstate 91 northbound is slowed during the Friday morning commute, due to a single car rollover crash in Holyoke.

The crash took place on I-91 northbound, just past the Mountain Park Road overpass, which is between Exits 15 and 23 (old 17 and 18).

Trooper Fanion of the State Police barracks in Northampton told 22News that injuries were reported in the crash, but they do not appear to be life threatening at this time.

All travel lanes are open, but the breakdown lane is closed in the area of the crash.

