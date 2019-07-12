Rollover crash on I-91 North in Longmeadow sends one person to the hospital

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after four cars crashed on I-91 North in Longmeadow during Thursday evening’s rush hour.

The Longmeadow Fire Department assisted State Police with the four-car accident, in which one had rolled over near mile-marker 1.6 on the northbound section of the highway shortly after 4:30 p.m.

According to State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, a 42-year-old man was in the vehicle that rolled over. He was able to get out before help arrived and was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The man was the only one who suffered injuries in the crash, which caused multiple miles backup on the highway, Capt. Andrew Fraser of the Longmeadow Fire Department told 22News.

All four vehicles involved in the crash were damaged and had to be towed. The left and middle lanes of I-91 North were closed to traffic while police looked into the crash.