Rollover crash on Page Blvd in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a rollover crash that left passengers trapped inside a car on Page Boulevard Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of 314 Page Boulevard. 22News crews were there and saw firefighters working to get people out of the rolled-over car. No information yet on if they were injured or what may have caused the crash.

Springfield Police Lt. Christopher Collins told 22News the department’s traffic bureau is still looking into the cause and more information may be released later in the day.

