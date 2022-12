CHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency crews were called to a rollover accident on Route 20 in Chester.

The Chester-Blandford Police Department says no one was severely injured but the occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation. A photo shared by the department shows a vehicle on its side off the road near the Walker Island camp site.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down during the winter for the risk of black ice on roadways.