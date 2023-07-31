SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rollover crash in Springfield knocked down a telephone pole Monday morning.

22News began receiving reports of an accident on Slater Avenue just after 2;00 a.m. on Monday.

When our crew arrived, they saw a car flipped on its side and a telephone pole hanging over the street. No injuries have been reported.

According to Eversource, power to about 490 homes was impacted by this accident. They expect it to be restored in the hour.