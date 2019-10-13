Rolls Royce Owners Club’s classic cars on display at Sunday morning car show

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Car lovers and history buffs came together for a unique event at the Springfield Museums Sunday.

Members of the Yankee Region of the Rolls Royce Owners Club brought their classic cars for a show Sunday morning.

A collection of the vintage cars helped celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum, as well as the 100th anniversary of Rolls Royce in Springfield.

Just a few thousand of those cars were manufactured here in the early days of the company.

One of them made the trip back to it’s birthplace, and has had quite a ride since being built in the early 1920’s.

Rick Brown, the cars owner, told 22News “it is one of 1,703 made in Springfield. I like to travel and I have traveled around the world about 400,000 miles and 91 countries. The car has never broken down.”

Rolls Royce of Springfield had a short run, going bankrupt in 1935.