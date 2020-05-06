Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield enters agreement for sexual misconduct allegations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield has made an agreement with three Western Massachusetts District Attorney’s Offices on reporting sexual misconduct allegations.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the DA Offices include the Berkshire, Hampden, and Northwestern districts. The agreement comes after discussions over the last year regarding the inconsistency of abuse allegations reported by the diocese.

The agreement highlights policies in which the diocese will report any allegations it becomes aware of involving sexual misconduct by diocesan representatives of children or vulnerable adults. The time of the reported abuse would not be a factor. It will also establish policies to make sure documentation is being completed of any allegations forwarded to a jurisdiction. The diocese must also notify the DA about the allegations.

All parties have agreed that the diocese will not begin its review and investigation process of allegations for three months or until the respective DA Office informs the diocese it can do so to avoid any unintentional interference when a criminal investigation is on-going.

“I am most grateful to all who worked so diligently in preparing this agreement, one which demonstrates our commitment to work with law enforcement in identifying all allegations of sexual misconduct that come to our attention.” Bishop Rozanski

The agreement was signed by Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, along with the legal counsel for the Diocese, Attorney John J. Egan and Springfield Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski.