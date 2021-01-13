Ronald McDonald House of Springfield celebrates 30th anniversary helping families with sick children

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield announced the celebration of its 30th anniversary, as it continues to serve families of hospitalized children throughout the pandemic.

Ronald McDonald House of Springfield, located at 34 Chapin Terrace, has been home to more than 12,500 families, providing a place to sleep and eat for parents with ill or injured children who are struggling financially.

The house features 22 guestrooms with private bathrooms, communal living spaces, a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, and indoor and outdoor play areas.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the milestone anniversary, thank you to all the volunteers, community partners, and donors for making the past 30 years possible. We look forward to many more years of providing support to children and families with your support,” said Michelle D’Amore, Executive Director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Connecticut and western Massachusetts.

