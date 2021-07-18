Rondeau Road in Palmer closed due to significant storm damage

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Rondeau Road is closed in Palmer after the road received significant damage from the storms Saturday into Sunday morning.

According to the Town of Palmer, the road is not passable for about a quarter of a mile. Hickory Lane, Walters Way, Onley Road are also affects, due to Rondeau Road being the only connecting road for them to Route 32.

The DPW and contractors are working to repair the road but due to the current weather conditions, it may take several hours.

According to the Palmer Police Department, Route 20 will also be closed from Calkins Road to North Main Street Sunday morning due to flooding from the Quaboag River.

