Ronn Johnson, a man who touched many lives is remembered in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Ronn Johnson was remembered Monday as a deeply compassionate man whose work as Executive Director of Springfield’s Martin Luther King Junior Family Services helped thousands of people.

Ronn Johnson’s passing Saturday night generated widespread grief over the loss of a man who had helped so many during his years. Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese, William Byrne, knew Ronn Johnson briefly but he knew he was in the company of someone special.

“I believe firmly that the spirit of Dr. King lived loudly through the genius and generosity and the sheer force of Ronn Johnson’s life work,” said Bishop Byrne. “He was a man that what you see, that was the man he is and was, that was joyful and loving kind.”

Of his many accomplishments helping people, the Brianna Fund named in honor of his daughter continues to provide support for disabled young people in the Pioneer Valley.

“This seems to be gratifying to help someone out and the fact that we have such a large community people who have been supporting this for so many years we’re truly thankful,” said Johnson in a previous interview.

As Springfield State Representative Bud Williams remarked on the passing of Ronn Johnson, he was a man who touched many lives.