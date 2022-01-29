Ronn Johnson memorial service held at St. John’s Congregational Church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends of Ronn Johnson honored his memory on Saturday with a memorial service at St. John’s Congregational Church.

Johnson was one of the founders and co-chairs of the Brianna Fund for Children with Physical Disabilities, and through his work he left a lasting impression on his community.

“He made opportunities out of possibilities and possibilities out of opportunities for so many people in the greater Springfield area, so Ronn lives with us and I think we would do a great service to follow in his footsteps” said Michael Weekes, President CEO of Providers’ Council.

At Saturday’s service, Johnson’s loved ones spoke of his virtues that served those around him. The service was not open to the public, but was streamed virtually through social media.