Ronn Johnson memorial service on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Family and friends paid their respects to Community Leader Ronn Johnson, who passed away earlier this month, at St. John’s Congregational Church on Hancock Street in Springfield.

Ronn Johnson is remembered for his work throughout the city of Springfield and his legacy. He was one of the founders and co-chairs of the Brianna Fund for Children with Physical Disabilities, and through his work he has left a long lasting impression on his community.

“He made opportunities out of possibilities and possibilities out of opportunities for so many people in the greater Springfield area, so Ronn lives with us and I think we would do a great service to follow in his footsteps” said Michael Weekes, President CEO of Providers’ Council.

Sunday’s memorial service will not be open to the public but those who wish to participate can do so virtually beginning at 11 a.m.