Roof of carousel at Six Flags caught fire, park officials confirm

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The roof of a carousel at Six Flags in Agawam caught on fire Tuesday evening, amusement park officials told 22News.

Six Flags spokeswoman Jennifer McGrath confirmed the incident with 22News. She released the statement below on behalf of the entertainment amusement park.

This evening there was a small contained fire on the roof of our carousel. Our safety team responded immediately and was able to extinguish the fire. There are no injuries and our attraction will receive a complete inspection prior to its operation. Jennifer McGrath Communications Manager of Six Flags New England

