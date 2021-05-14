Roomful of Blues to perform at Southwick Motocross track

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A live concert performed by Roomful of Blues will be held Friday night at the Southwick Motocross track.

Portions of the proceeds of the drive-in concert will benefit the Southwick Civic Fund which is a nonprofit group that gives back to communities that include Southwick, Granville, and Tolland.

Gates open at 6:15 p.m. with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m. located at the Southwick Motocross track (The Wick) 45 Powder Mill Road in Southwick. To purchase tickets, visit PurplePass.com.

Drive in Live Concerts in Southwick

Beatlemania Again on June 11

Foreigners Journey on August 13

Cars will be spaced apart with the driver’s side facing the stage. Tailgates and hatchbacks must remain closed to avoid obstructing the view for others. Masks must be worn if leaving your designated space to use the bathroom or purchase food.

Drive in Live Concerts in Westfield

33 1/3 Live’s Killer Queen Experience on July 24

Big 80’s Dance Party with Kategory 5 on August 28

Jingo The Santana Tribute on September 25

Rewind To Vinyl – Celebrating the Hits of the 60s – 90s! on October 16

The Westfield concert series will be held behind the Westfield Boys & Girls Club on West Wilver Street. Tickets start at $25 per person.