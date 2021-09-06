Rosh Hashanah begins for local Jewish families

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Jewish families in western Massachusetts and throughout the world are preparing to observe the start of Rosh Hashanah Monday evening, also known as the Jewish New Year.

For the second consecutive year, Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow provided dozens of Jewish families with traditional food for that first Rosh Hashanah meal. Rabbi Yakov Wolff told 22News why this foodservice has become essential.

Wolff said, “There are many many people that are homebound, still struggling with COVID. So we started last year and I’m excited that we’re doing it again this year.”

The gracious recipients of the food that will grace their Rosh Hashanah table are filled with gratitude.

Sue Berezin said, “The feeling I have, here is being welcomed with open arms. No matter how religious you are, you’re welcomed here at the services and everything.”

Those picking up their holiday food were personally reminded of the indoor Rosh Hashanah services at the Yeshiva Academy Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the family program, and Shofar blowing at Longmeadow’s Turner park near the Pond at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.