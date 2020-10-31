Rotary club gives back to the families with Halloween drive thru event

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow families were also enjoying Halloween at a safe distance thanks to the East Longmeadow Rotary Club.

The Community Based Service organization mobilized a group of high school students for a Halloween Drive Through event on Shaker road. Families drove up and received what the children would normally get if trick or treating wasn’t being discouraged this Halloween. Rotarians feel they should help during this difficult time.

East Longmeadow Rotary club Secretary, Adele Hill, told 22News “because of the pandemic we want to have the functions and families out enjoying each other’s company. We know this year Halloween’s not going to give as much.”

We stopped counting how many East Longmeadow families availed themselves of the Rotary club’s Halloween drive through.