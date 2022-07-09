WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Rotary club in West Springfield held a groovy and far out music festival featuring America’s Premiere Woodstock Tribute Band on Saturday night.

The rotary club marked the return of their ‘Rotary Rocks!’ Fundraiser after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. On Saturday people came from all over, in their bell bottoms and tie dye, to enjoy the music, the food, and the company.

The Rotary Club provides scholarships, mentoring, leadership opportunities, and grants for the community. All of the proceeds from ‘Rotary Rocks!’ go towards their community efforts in West Springfield.

Kai Skorupski of Suffield said, “It’s been a rough time for the past few years and it’s amazing how the groups come together to help support the community, and everyone all together.”

Robert McDonald a member of the Rotary told 22News, “It means a lot to us, the West Springfield Rotary Club, to be supported. Because all of the money we raise goes back into charity and grants for the community, so it’s great. It’s a real community event.

Guests enjoyed the musical stylings of Back to the Garden 1969 and The Great Acoustics.

Over 350 tickets were available for Saturday night’s concert to help support the club’s efforts.