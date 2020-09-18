Round1 Bowling & Amusement reopens at the Holyoke Mall

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

File photo sent to 22News from viewer in 2019

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Round1 Bowling & Amusement is now open at the Holyoke Mall Friday after the coronavirus pandemic shut the gaming location down in Holyoke.

Gaming arcades were originally part of the Phase 4 reopening guidelines from the state of Massachusetts however, arcades are now allowed to reopen as of September 17 during Step 1 of Phase 3. Arcade games according to the state include video games, skeeball, basketball shot, similar ball-throwing games, ping pong, pool and billiards, air hockey, and coin-operated games of skill and chance.

Round1 is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and guests are required to wear masks. Social distancing markers, hand sanitizer stations, and gloves are available upon request. There will be increased disinfecting of high-touch surface areas and employee screenings. 

Safety Standards and Checklist: Arcades and Other Indoor and Outdoor Game and Recreation Businesses 

For more information visit Round1 on the Holyoke Mall’s website.

Other businesses under Phase 3 indoor and outdoor recreation with high potential for person to person contact must remain closed until authorized to open under a subsequent order. These include roller skating rinks, trampolines, obstacle courses, and laser tag. “Ball pits” must continue to remain closed until Phase 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today