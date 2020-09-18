Round1 Bowling & Amusement reopens at the Holyoke Mall

File photo sent to 22News from viewer in 2019

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Round1 Bowling & Amusement is now open at the Holyoke Mall Friday after the coronavirus pandemic shut the gaming location down in Holyoke.

Gaming arcades were originally part of the Phase 4 reopening guidelines from the state of Massachusetts however, arcades are now allowed to reopen as of September 17 during Step 1 of Phase 3. Arcade games according to the state include video games, skeeball, basketball shot, similar ball-throwing games, ping pong, pool and billiards, air hockey, and coin-operated games of skill and chance.

Round1 is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and guests are required to wear masks. Social distancing markers, hand sanitizer stations, and gloves are available upon request. There will be increased disinfecting of high-touch surface areas and employee screenings.

Safety Standards and Checklist: Arcades and Other Indoor and Outdoor Game and Recreation Businesses

For more information visit Round1 on the Holyoke Mall’s website.

Other businesses under Phase 3 indoor and outdoor recreation with high potential for person to person contact must remain closed until authorized to open under a subsequent order. These include roller skating rinks, trampolines, obstacle courses, and laser tag. “Ball pits” must continue to remain closed until Phase 4.