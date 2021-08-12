Route 20 and Route 23 in Russell closed

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Several roads in Russell have closed after trees and wires came down during a powerful storm Thursday evening.

The Russell Police Department announced closures on Route 23 and Route 20 after 6 p.m. A photo sent into our newsroom of Route 20 in Russell shows cars at a complete stop and a massive fire burning in the middle of the roadway.

22News has reached out to the Russell Police Department for more details on the road closures and fire but we have not heard back. Are you traveling in the area? Here is our Live Traffic Map.

We’ll continue to follow this and bring you the latest when we learn more.