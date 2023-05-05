PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 20 in Palmer is closed to traffic as a result of a deadly crash that happened just before 10:30 Thursday night.

According to the Palmer Police Department, they started receiving multiple calls reporting a serious car crash at about 10:22 Thursday night on Wilbraham Street near its intersection with North Main.

When police got to the area, they determined this was a single-car crash. There was just one person in the car, and they were taken to Baystate Wing Hospital, where they died. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Palmer Police told us that they expect Route 20 to be closed for several hours. The affected area is Calkins Road and North Main Street.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.