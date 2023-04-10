WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 20 in West Springfield was down to one lane of travel to due a two-car motor vehicle crash.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, Route 20 was down to one lane of travel in the area of Charles Avenue and Sibley Avenue due to a rollover accident. Traffic was being diverted (westbound) down Sibley Avenue. Route 20 is now open in both directions.

Lieutenant Tony Spear from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News that two occupants were sent to a local hospital for their injuries. The cause of the accident is still being investigated. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.