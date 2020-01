WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 5 ramps in West Springfield are temporarily closed due to an installation of an overhead sign.

According to MassDOT, the ramps from northbound and southbound to I-90 will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Drivers will be detoured to the I-91 Exit 13 interchange to access I-90 at I-91 interchange 14. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the area, use caution, and expect delays.

