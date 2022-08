AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An exit ramp of Route 57 will be closed Thursday and Friday for a paving operation.

Traffic traveling westbound on Route 57 will be unable to take the exit ramp to northbound and southbound Route 159 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Drivers will be rerouted to Route 75, the next exit, and then to Cooper Street to get back to Route 159.

Detour signs will assist drivers in getting around the work area.