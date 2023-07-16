GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 57 by the Granville Country Store is closed due to flooding on Sunday.

It is asked by the Granville Police Department to use another route when traveling due to the forecasted weather alerts and the Tornado Warning.

If you are traveling on Sunday, be on high alert for debris in the road, and do not drive through any standing water on roadways.

It is unclear when the road will be back open. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.