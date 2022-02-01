Route 57 in Tolland closed after tractor trailer accident

TOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Tolland and Sandisfield firefighters were called to Route 57 for a tractor trailer accident Tuesday afternoon.

The Tolland Fire Department said around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, a tractor trailer was off the side of the road on Route 57 between Colebrook River Road and Burt Hill Road. A photo shared by the fire department showed the tractor trailer in the snow, off the road and leaning on trees. The trailer of the truck was damaged in the accident but the driver was uninjured.

Firefighters remained in the area for two and a half hours to control traffic on Route 57. Crews are still working to remove the truck.

Route 57 between Colebrook River Road and Burt Hill Road will be closed for several more hours Tuesday until the tractor trailer is removed.