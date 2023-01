AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Route 75 is closed from Agawam over the state line into Suffield, Connecticut, due to flooding.

According to Agawam Police, the closure begins at the intersection of Suffield St. (Route 75) and Shoemaker Lane, and continues over the Connecticut state line.

Suffield police have closed the roadway from Hickory Street to the Massachusetts line.

Drivers are being advised to instead use Route 159.