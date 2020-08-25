Rozanski to officially become St. Louis archbishop Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mitchell Rozanski, the former bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will officially become the Archbishop of St. Louis, Missouri during an installation Mass scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The invitation-only Mass will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis at 2:00 P.M. Central time.

Pope Francis selected Rozanski to become Archbishop of St. Louis back in June. While holding the title of Archbishop-designate, Rozanski remained administrator of the Springfield diocese until he permanently relocated to Missouri last week.

A native of Baltimore, the 61 year-old Rozanski was named Bishop of Springfield in 2014.

Worcester Bishop Robert McManus has been named Apastolic Administrator for the Diocese of Springfield while the Springfield diocese awaits a new bishop. McManus will continue in his position as Bishop of Worcester during this time.