CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local restaurant is encouraging the public to get vaccinated by offering an incentive.

On Mondays, Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee is offering 20 percent off to customers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, all you need to do is bring in your vaccination card for proof that you’ve received a dose.

The discount at Rumbleseat will last until the mask mandate is over.