CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of people filled the Rumbleseat Bar & Grille to support the fundraising efforts of The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.

Local celebrities helped to raise money to benefit the “Officer Angela M. Santiago Financial Aid Fund.” The program helps young people attend the before and after school programs at the club on Meadow Street.

We spoke with the Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club, with Angela’s sister by his side.

“I think the outpouring of support that we see behind us speaks to the fact that Angela was so loved in the community that the community values the mission of the boys and girls club,” said Jason Reed, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.

Santiago was a five-year police officer in Chicopee who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash on I-91 in 2020.