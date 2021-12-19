‘Run to Rebuild’ being held to raise money for those impacted by Longmeadow Fire

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday morning a run is being held to raise money for the businesses impacted by that massive fire in Longmeadow just before Thanksgiving.

It’s called the Run to Rebuild. There are no prizes, and no shirt all of the proceeds will go directly to the employers and the roughly 75 employees that were impacted by the fire.

The race will start at 11:00 a.m. be held at Center Square Road. The run is about four miles concluding at the shopping center. If you are interested in signing up you still can on their website.

The cost to register is 40 dollars with all of those proceeds going right back towards the impacted by the fire.