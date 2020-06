CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are no longer searching for a runaway teenage girl who ran away May 17.

Chicopee Detective Lieutenant Douglas Lambert told 22News, 17-year-old Mary Ricardi has been located and is safe. The Chicopee Police Department would like to thank the public for the assistance in helping locate Mary.

She ran out of a building located on 305 Broadway around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 17th. Police say Ricardi has run away from that location before.