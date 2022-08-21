RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A family fun day for the people from the western Hampden county hill towns courtesy of the Russell and Montgomery Police Department.

The Lifestar helicopter was one of the many attractions Sunday afternoon at Strathmore Park in Russell. There was a car show, live music and lunch. The local police department making a community wide statement for the people in the small towns that the regional department serves.

“It’s an event to bring the community out, and interact with the local police officers. We incorporate other communities departments,” Lieutenant Sean Shattuck of the Russell and Montgomery Police Department told 22News.

Family Fun Day has been a successful, well attended event every year since the police department began the tradition four years ago.