Russell firefighter passes away

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Russell are mourning the unexpected death of one of their members Monday night.

According to a GoFundMe page created by loved ones, David Walczak passed away on September 11, 2021. The cause of his death is unknown at this time. Walczak is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his niece.

“The sudden loss is surreal and heartbreaking for his family and all who knew and loved Dave,” Lisa Neveu said in the GoFundMe post she created on behalf of the late firefighter’s wife, Lisa.

The GoFundMe was created Sunday and has since raised over $13,000, with a goal of $20,000.