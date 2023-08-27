RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Russell Montgomery Police Association hosted their 5th annual Family Fun Day & Car Show.

The event had enough activities for everyone of all ages. There was arts and crafts for the kids, face painting, and a special meet and greet from the Russell Montgomery Police K 9 Gino.

Raffles were displayed all across the event that were provided by their sponsors. At the end of the day, people were able to walk through a car show that displayed a variety of vehicles from sports cars to old fashion vans.