RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars after several break-ins were reported.

According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, several cars have been broken into overnight in the Westfield/Russell area. This serves as a reminder to make sure that your doors are locked.

It is asked that if you believe your vehicle was entered, report it, even if you don’t see anything missing. It helps the police for tracking purposes or if something is noticed missing at a later time. If you have any home surveillance systems, check them and let the police know if you have any footage.