RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is warning residents about mail claiming to be from the police station.

According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, they have received several reports of residents that are receiving mail claiming to be soliciting for their police association. The mailer is asking residents for donations to be made by mailing back funds to an address in Texas.

This collection is not from the Russell Police Association. The department always advertises its fundraisers on its social media pages, as well as throughout the towns locally.

It is unknown at this time where the funds being sent to Texas are actually going.