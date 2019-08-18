Breaking News
Impaired driver who struck two Deerfield police officers identified

Russell Police hosts “Family Fun Day” at Strathmore Park

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – An event in Russell is bringing local law enforcement and the community together.

The Russell Police Department hosted “Family Fun Day’ at Strathmore Park Sunday.

Along with food, face painting and bounce houses, community members got to spend time with their local first responders.

Russell Police Chief Kevin Hennessey told 22News, “They’re people that are putting their lives on the line, when the flutter flies they’re the ones running into the situation, not running away from it. It’s a way to get everybody out there and see what everyone does.”

Sunday’s event was also a fundraiser for the Russell Police Association.

The event addresses budgetary concerns and hopes to raise money to equip the association with more training, tools and equipment.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet