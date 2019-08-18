Russell Police hosts “Family Fun Day” at Strathmore Park

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – An event in Russell is bringing local law enforcement and the community together.

The Russell Police Department hosted “Family Fun Day’ at Strathmore Park Sunday.

Along with food, face painting and bounce houses, community members got to spend time with their local first responders.

Russell Police Chief Kevin Hennessey told 22News, “They’re people that are putting their lives on the line, when the flutter flies they’re the ones running into the situation, not running away from it. It’s a way to get everybody out there and see what everyone does.”

Sunday’s event was also a fundraiser for the Russell Police Association.

The event addresses budgetary concerns and hopes to raise money to equip the association with more training, tools and equipment.