Russell Police hosting Family Fun Day Sunday

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Russell Police are holding a family event at Strathmore Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the Russell Police Department, the event on Sunday, September 12 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The free “Family Fun Day” will feature face painting, a magician, water slide, food, K-9 demo, and activities throughout the day. The fun day is free and open to the public.

The Massachusetts State Police helicopter will also make an appearance depending on the weather or reported incidents.

Family Fun Day and Car Show events scheduled:

Live music with Kittie and the Beard

K-9 demonstration from Easthampton K-9 Gino

Hampden County Sheriff’s K-9’s for meet and greets.

Face Painting by Mams Creation’s Handmade

Magic Show Featuring Rick Mayers

There will be an area for families to set up canopies.