Russell Police hosting family fun day Sunday

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Russell Police are holding a family event at Strathmore Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the Russell Police Department, the event is rain or shine on Sunday, August 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The free “Family Fun Day” will feature a car show, live music, bounce houses, dunk tank, raffles, and activities throughout the day.

The Massachusetts State Police helicopter will also make an appearance depending on the weather or reported incidents. The Thin Blue Line ‘Vette is a rolling tribute to all law enforcement officers that will be attending the event.

Family Fun Day and Car Show events scheduled:

Live music with Kittie and the Beard

Jeff Gavioli’s Bad News Jazz and Blue Orchestra

Face Painting by Mams Creation’s Handmade

Magic Show Featuring Rick Mayers

K9 Demonstration by Easthampton PD K9 Gino

Hampden County Sheriffs Department K9

Mcgruff The crime dog for pictures with the children

Russell Police department K9 mascot Levi

Vintage and Classic cars on display

There will be an area for families to set up canopies.