Russell Police hosting family fun day Sunday

RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Russell Police are holding a family event at Strathmore Park Sunday afternoon.
According to the Russell Police Department, the event is rain or shine on Sunday, August 22 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The free “Family Fun Day” will feature a car show, live music, bounce houses, dunk tank, raffles, and activities throughout the day.
The Massachusetts State Police helicopter will also make an appearance depending on the weather or reported incidents. The Thin Blue Line ‘Vette is a rolling tribute to all law enforcement officers that will be attending the event.
Family Fun Day and Car Show events scheduled:
- Live music with Kittie and the Beard
- Jeff Gavioli’s Bad News Jazz and Blue Orchestra
- Face Painting by Mams Creation’s Handmade
- Magic Show Featuring Rick Mayers
- K9 Demonstration by Easthampton PD K9 Gino
- Hampden County Sheriffs Department K9
- Mcgruff The crime dog for pictures with the children
- Russell Police department K9 mascot Levi
- Vintage and Classic cars on display
There will be an area for families to set up canopies.