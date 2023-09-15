RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A Russell resident was rescued by police after a well-being check was conducted.

According to the Russell – Montgomery Police Department, at around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home on Pine Hill Road to conduct a well-being check on an individual who had not been heard from or seen in three days. Upon arrival, they found that the residence was secure and nothing appeared out of order.

While checking the perimeter, a faint voice could be heard yelling for help from inside the house. Officers gained entry into the home and found a person that was on the floor for several days disoriented, confused, and incapacitated.

Assistance was provided by the Hilltown Community Ambulance Association and the Russell Fire Department. The individual was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.