SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing turbulence on Wall Street. Up one day down another. The events of that are happening half a world away are having a lasting impact here at home.

The pandemic is already fueling inflation, so the threat of a massive military conflict is only making matters worse.

22News spoke to people to learn more about how this issue will impact those within the commonwealth.



“Whatever happens over there is going to have some impact on us over here,” said Maurice McDonald of West Springfield.



A potential Russia-Ukraine conflict is a cause for concern for many people throughout western Massachusetts.

Two years of ups and down with the COVID-19 pandemic, causing subsequent inflation which is driving up prices for everyday necessities: like groceries and gas.



“What used to cost a hundred dollars a week is now costing now two hundred to shop…so there goes peoples paycheck who are they going to pay their bills we are very concerned” said Mike Parillar of West Springfield.



“It’s to a point where people are not going to be able to afford so you know. The regular day to day life it’s really having an impact,” added McDonald.



The looming threat of conflict in eastern Europe is leading to volatility on Wall Street – where the Dow gave up 1.78 percent and Nasdaq dropped 2.88 percent in late day trading.

Financial experts saying stocks don’t stand a chance as investors see intensifying geopolitical risks.

This in turn leading local people to find ways to pinch pennies.

Parillar is trying to save money by staying home, “Not go out so much not spend so much gas money like I said not to throw anything away try to salvage everything you have.”



Parillar’s advice is sound, as gas prices come off their seventh straight weekly advance according to data from GasBuddy.

The current national average is up 16 cents a gallon from a month ago – and nearly a dollar from one year ago.

Russia controls a lot of gas that’s piped into Europe. And if that gets cut off due to conflict, there would likely be a ripple affect with prices going up not only in Europe, but here at home.