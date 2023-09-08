SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two-time Academy Award winner and Springfield Native Ruth Carter has a new book, and Friday she met fans and signed autographs in Tower Square Mall.

The legendary Ruth Carter’s resume of work includes Black Panther, Love and Basketball and so much more and her new book chronicles her career which began right here in Springfield.

Friday she held a ‘Sip and Sign’ event at the Art for the Soul Gallery in Tower Square for her new book- The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from Do the Right Thing to Black Panther.

Hundreds of fans came to buy her book, meet her, and receive an autograph, something Carter still finds amazing. But also happy that she’s able to be such an inspiration.

Carter tells 22News, “You know, why are they asking for my signature? I’m just Ruth from Springfield. If I am an example of something that can be planted and grow roots and grow big then I’m proud to do that.”

In the book, Carter speaks about her upbringing in Springfield to a single-parent household and how she eventually worked her way up to all of the success she has had in her 40 plus year career.

Carter really has made it to the top of Hollywood but she told us that she has never lost pride in being from here and she loves coming back home.