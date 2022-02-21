WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You could feel the anticipation for a Summer getaway as the RV, Camping, and Outdoor Show wrapped up its four day run at the Big E Fairgrounds in West Springfield Monday.

Since Friday, outdoor and travel enthusiasts have packed the place, many of them trading in their old RV’s for a more up-to-date model, as they plan ahead for the warmer weather and travel in a more COVID-free

atmosphere. Following the COVID related cancellation of the show one year ago, fans of the outdoors apparently couldn’t wait to return.

Phil Nadeau, the director of the event, told 22News, “We have a record number of people here, actually all weekend, we had a record number off people. It’s been a very successful show, especially not having it last year because of COVID.”

Camper dealers kept reporting steady sales of their products all during the four day, sixtieth anniversary event, described as the largest show of its kind in New England.