WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There were big crowds on day three of the Springfield RV & Camping Show Sunday at The Big E fairgrounds. Many with summer travel on their mind checking out how they’ll get to where they’re going.

Veteran RV owners told 22News they’re always in the market for an upgrade.

“See what the newer models look like. Now some of them have solar panels in them, they never had before,” said William O’Brien, who’s thinking of buying a new RV.

Folks planning to relax and stretch out at a nearby campground were making vendor Lester Twarowski very happy. He owns the Village Family Campgrounds in Brimfield. He told 22News he enjoys this four-day introduction to summer.

“Oh it’s the ultimate experience, there’s not a better show in New England,” Lester expressed. “You can get in, you can get out, you can buy a trailer, you can buy a site.”

COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of last year’s Camping & Outdoor Show at The Big E. This weekend’s 60th edition generated a high level of interest as families laid claim to the promise of their most anticipated summer since 2019.

And the four-day glimpse into how you may experience your getaway continues all day Monday at The Big E.