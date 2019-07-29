RV heavily damaged in accident on Route 20 in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident on Route 20 at Bates Road/Russell Road is causing traffic delays late Monday afternoon.

Westfield Police are currently not releasing much information about the crash, but they did confirm with 22News that officers are in the area assisting.

Photo: ReportIt@wwlp.com

A photo sent to 22News via ReportIt shows an RV heavily damaged in the front, debris on the road and wires from a pole down. Members of the Westfield Fire Department are also on Route 20 assisting, along with a tow truck company.

This is developing. 22News is continuing coverage on this crash. We’ll bring you updates as we learn more.